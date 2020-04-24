AEW rumored to return to live TV production in Jacksonville on May 6

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that All Elite Wrestling is planning to return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for television tapings starting May 6 and there are rumors that the company will be doing live shows.

While AEW has enough shows in the bag leading them up to Double or Nothing in a month’s time, they had to film at QT Marshall’s gym in Georgia with some top talent not appearing except for via video. AEW were kicked out of the Daily’s Place because the city took over their building to do coronavirus tests and then after moving to Georgia, they got shut after the state went into lockdown.

But thanks to WWE, running wrestling shows in Florida is okay again and AEW can take full advantage of the executive order that was signed by the Governor of Florida that made wrestling an essential business. While the Florida stay-at-home order expires on April 30, no fans are expected inside the tapings as the order was signed allowing production to continue only if it’s closed to the general public.

WWE got a lot of flack from industry insiders for returning to live television and ignoring their workers’ health during the pandemic so it will be interesting to see what the reaction will be for AEW.

WWE has decided to start taping shows from next week instead of airing live and will be taping mostly every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday until early July.