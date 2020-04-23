Update on Raw and Smackdown ratings, 2K21, more

Apr 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags:
“The absence of brock lesnar was a factor”
Sad reality if true.
It’s not like Lesnar was on the show half the time anytime when they were getting better ratings…
Actually Brock has appeared on the majority of Raw episodes this calendar year. But granted, now he’s without the title, it’s unlikely he’ll appear again before the Summerslam build.
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
“The absence of brock lesnar was a factor”
Sad reality if true.
It’s not like Lesnar was on the show half the time anytime when they were getting better ratings…
Actually Brock has appeared on the majority of Raw episodes this calendar year. But granted, now he’s without the title, it’s unlikely he’ll appear again before the Summerslam build.