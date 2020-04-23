Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy Remembered by Michael Hayes

Michael Hayes shared his memories of the late Terry Gordy on Thursday to commemoriate Gordy’s birthday. Hayes posted to Twitter to remember his former Freebirds teammate, who would have turned 59 today:

Michael PS Hayes

@MichaelPSHayes1

Today would have been Terry’s 59th birthday, reminds me of his 40th and last birthday.

Buddy flew in from Chicago, we drove up to Chattanooga, eat at Red Lobster, then everyone went back to my place in Georgia, great time!! I think it was the last time the 3 of us were together.