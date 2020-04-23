Newest Dark Order Member Revealed? Who Was Brodie Lee Talking To Last Night?

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was featured in a segment in which he welcomed a new Dark Order member, dubbed “#10”. The person got bad news and joined the Dark Order. It was revealed that he was 6’2, 240 and played college football.

The person in the segment has been identified as Preston Vance, who has also competed as Cody Vance. Lee confirmed the news himself on Twitter, with a reply from Vance soon after.

Vance wrote: “I’ve gone unnoticed for far too long. So I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been there over the years. But more importantly thank you Mr.Brodie Lee.”