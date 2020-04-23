Chris Hemsworth Says He Hasn’t Read A Script For Hulk Hogan Biopic Yet

In an interview with Screenrant for his upcoming movie Extraction, actor Chris Hemsworth revealed that he hasn’t read the script for the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic that he’s attached to star in.

He said: “Look, I haven’t read a script yet. I know it’s being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It’s sort of in the process now. I’m just fascinated by that world, and I think they’re pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven’t seen before. I’m as intrigued as you are.“