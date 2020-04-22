The Rock sends Triple H a video message congratulating him of 25 years in WWE

As Triple H celebrates his 25th year in WWE this week with a special edition of Smackdown this Friday, there’s one man who stepped in the ring with him probably more than others as they “danced” together all around the world and this man decided to send HHH a special message.

During today’s episode of The Bump, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent Triple H a heart-warming three-minute video message, catching H by surprise. The video was played for everyone to see with Triple H’s live reaction showing as well in a picture-in-picture.

Rock congratulated Triple H on a storied, epic, and historic career. “I am honored to send you this message my friend, to help celebrate and help honor you for 25 years of not only being in the WWE, but 25 years of being the WWE.”

The People’s Champ thanked HHH for being good to him and welcoming him into the company when he first started and back then he saw Triple H’s hunger in his eyes and knew they were going to compete against each other for years to come.

“There’s only one man who I’ve gone around this world with and who I’ve wrestled consistently with so many times and put in just incredible matches…and that is you. And I thank you, I love you,” Rock said, adding that what Triple H has done for this business both in and out of the ring with NXT cannot be comparable to anyone else because no one has ever done it.

You can see the video below.