Nick Jackson: “I always call [Jericho] our Hulk Hogan”
“I always call [Jericho] our Hulk Hogan,” said Nick Jackson in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “He’s done it all, and there is something about that. Even though he has been in the business for 30 years or so, he still wants to give back and get characters over. You never see that.”
Matt Jackson continued, saying, “Most wrestlers want to be over, and they don’t care about anybody else. The prevailing attitude in this business is often, ‘I want you to do good, just not as good as me.’ Jericho wants everyone to be elevated. We made the right call. Look at how he made Darby Allin. Those matches with Jungle Boy and Scorpio Sky were really important, too. And Jericho watches all our matches, too. People don’t realize he’s the guy that pulls us aside and says, ‘This was great, but you could do this better.’ We don’t have enough of those guys in the business.”
why?
I assume you mean “Why aren’t there enough guys like that in the business”. My guess, too much ego for some guys. You need a certain amount of humility to realize that being “unbeatable” doesn’t help you, but really hurts you. After all, if your opponent “can’t” beat you, what did you get by beating him. No one wants to see a match where the outcome is beyond question. That’s why Flair at his peak was so great and Hogan got so boring. Even when Flair won, you felt that he could have lost several times, but was able to suss out a win by hook or by crook. With Hogan…well, you know.