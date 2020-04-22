Nick Jackson: “I always call [Jericho] our Hulk Hogan”

“I always call [Jericho] our Hulk Hogan,” said Nick Jackson in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “He’s done it all, and there is something about that. Even though he has been in the business for 30 years or so, he still wants to give back and get characters over. You never see that.”

Matt Jackson continued, saying, “Most wrestlers want to be over, and they don’t care about anybody else. The prevailing attitude in this business is often, ‘I want you to do good, just not as good as me.’ Jericho wants everyone to be elevated. We made the right call. Look at how he made Darby Allin. Those matches with Jungle Boy and Scorpio Sky were really important, too. And Jericho watches all our matches, too. People don’t realize he’s the guy that pulls us aside and says, ‘This was great, but you could do this better.’ We don’t have enough of those guys in the business.”