XFL commissioner files suit against Vince McMahon
XFL Commisioner Oliver Luck, has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for wrongful termination after Vince shut the league down due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/DB4Ga7CIJf
— On The Sidelines (@otsguys) April 21, 2020
Oliver Luck, through his attorneys, said he was wrongfully terminated in a case that was filed in Connecticut last Thursday, and is owed the money that he was guaranteed when he signed on to become the commissioner in May 2018.
Luck received a contract for in between $20-25 million over five years. The contract stipulated he’d be due the remaining balance if terminated without cause.
Vince will try to say it’s because of Corona, but if wrestling can stay open during this, why cant the XFL?
Probably because the XFL isn’t holding games in Florida.
For the XFL, it would be a logistical nightmare to run games during this, even if they were considered essential. 2 40 man rosters, 2 coaching staffs, referees, announcers, camera operators, sound guys, TV crew, technical staff just for 1 game. Multiply that 4 times, and even if they were to get 4 different venues in Florida to host games, you are still looking at nearly 8 times the number of people for a WWE taping.
I see you points, but then why not postpone/cancel this season and restart next year like all the other spots leagues are gonna do? How many games were played and what were the ratings? My guess is the rating sucked and Vince is just using the virus as an excuse to save face.
They could have resumed next year, but Vince saw his losses with the WWE and figured he’d make the XFL a sacrificial lamb. The XFL is pretty much dead now and can never be resurrected. The ratings were great and the kick off rule was the talk of sports not to mention the league actually had some quality quarterback play, unlike the ill-fated AAF.
Personally, I hope Luck wins, but you know Vince is going to do a settlement.