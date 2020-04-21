XFL commissioner files suit against Vince McMahon

XFL Commisioner Oliver Luck, has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for wrongful termination after Vince shut the league down due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/DB4Ga7CIJf — On The Sidelines (@otsguys) April 21, 2020

Oliver Luck, through his attorneys, said he was wrongfully terminated in a case that was filed in Connecticut last Thursday, and is owed the money that he was guaranteed when he signed on to become the commissioner in May 2018.

Luck received a contract for in between $20-25 million over five years. The contract stipulated he’d be due the remaining balance if terminated without cause.