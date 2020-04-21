WWE women’s evolution night on FS1 tonight

Tonight, WWE Backstage will feature an all-woman panel with Renee Young anchoring the show with Paige, Ember Moon, and Beth Phoenix, the first time that four women will be hosting the show. Booker T and Christian, who are regular panel members, will not be appearing.

The all-woman theme will also be an all-night affair on FS1 as the network will air Becky Lynch’s most memorable matches at 7PM, WWE 24: Ronda Rousey at 8PM, Charlotte Flair’s most memorable matches at 9PM, and WWE 24: Becky Lynch at 10PM leading up to the new episode of Backstage.