WWE congratulations Gronk

Apr 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Congratulations to @gronk, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football. Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from @tombrady… anytime, anywhere.
Apr 21, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT
Who cares about this guy? He isn’t a wrestler, he seen how demanding it was and wussed out (thank god). How many more posts are we gonna see about him?
Wow that’s an interesting take
