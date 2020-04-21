Mojo Rawley Reacts to his Bromance Partner Gronk’s NFL Signing

Hey @RobGronkowski! Congrats!

But remember when I was at my work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania?

I can’t wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a @Buccaneers game. 🤔#ReceiptComing!!!!

— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 21, 2020