Mojo Rawley Reacts to his Bromance Partner Gronk’s NFL Signing
Hey @RobGronkowski! Congrats!
But remember when I was at my work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania?
I can’t wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a @Buccaneers game. 🤔#ReceiptComing!!!!
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 21, 2020
I’m a fan of WWE, always have been. That said, I’m disappointed to see many great talents, and long standing employees let go. Yet, they can sign Gronk who probably is taking on a hefty salary. I know they’ve signed pricy people before, but not after just laying off how many people?