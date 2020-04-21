Anonymous WWE employee complains that they’re being “forced” to work during pandemic

At today’s Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a note from an anonymous and unverified WWE employee using the name of John was submitted, telling the mayor that he and his colleagues are being “forced” to work the weekly television tapings.

“My employer World Wrestling Entertainment, aka WWE, is forcing me to work the weekly TV tapings despite the stay-at-home orders for coronavirus. I am unable to speak out as I need this job and I know I’ll be fired if I approach my higher-ups,” the public comment submitted said.

“Despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce the stay-at-home order so my colleagues and I may follow the social distancing rules without fear or repercussion of losing our jobs.”

Journalist Jon Alba from MyNews 13 in Orlando has reached out to WWE for comment over this but no reply was received at time of this writing.

Several industry insiders have confirmed that talent were not forced to wrestle or work these tapings and everyone was free to make his or her own decision.