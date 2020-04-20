Zack Ryder puts Miz in his place after cocky comment regarding merchandise

Zack Ryder did not appreciate a comment The Miz made on his Instagram after he plug his new t-shirts on ProWrestlingTees.com.

The recently-released former WWE Superstar was quick to start selling his own merchandise now that he will not be receiving a paycheck from WWE. The first shirt he put up just says “Not There.”

The Miz, being his usual cocky self, replied with, “And you made fun of my shirts.” Ryder, who now uses his real name of Matt Cardona, was quick to shut Miz down.

“Yeah Mike…as the calls were coming in that your colleagues were losing their jobs, I quickly set up a Pro Wrestling Tees store and got a log out ASAP before I even got the phone call. Pro Wrestling Tees is a website where independent wrestlers sell their perch. Independent wrestling is…ah never mind,” a clearly ticked off Cardona wrote.

All talent who sell their shirts from Pro Wrestling Tees receive commission for the merchandise they manage to move and is another – albeit small – source of income. You can check out Cardona’s store at https://www.prowrestlingtees.com/mattcardona.