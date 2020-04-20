WWE Reportedly Had No Plan For Liv Morgan After Wedding Angle

Apr 20, 2020 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE back in December to interrupt the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. She then revealed that she used to date Lana. While that part of the angle was dropped, the two went on to feud for a few weeks before it was dropped. 

In the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the reason the feud was dropped was because there were no actual plans for Morgan when she returned. Paul Heyman allegedly booked the spot as a way to pop the crowd but had no plans to follow up on it.

 

2 Responses

  1. stezton says:
    April 20, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    As usual, dumb. One off with no future plans.

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Like the Mike & Maria Kanellis angle. Shock but no follow through. Heyman’s great on the mic and as an advocate, but his writing abilities leave a lot to be desired.

