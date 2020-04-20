Main Event announced for Impact’s Rebellion

IMPACT’S TWO-PART REBELLION SPECIAL FEATURES KEN SHAMROCK VS. SAMI CALLIHAN IN THE MAIN EVENT, KYLIE RAE VS. KIERA HOGAN AND MORE—TUESDAY, APRIL 21 AT 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT ON AXS TV

Additional Night One Matches Include Ace Austin Defending His X-Division Title vs. Willie Mack, a Three-Team Tag Match and a Six-Man Hardcore Battle

Night Two of Rebellion Premieres on Tuesday, April 28

Los Angeles – (April 20, 2020) – AXS TV presents IMPACT Wrestling’s next major showcase event Rebellion, premiering as a two-part special on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, as part of the weekly flagship series IMPACT!

In the main event of Rebellion night one (April 21), UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock looks to settle the score with “The Draw” Sami Callihan, who attacked Shamrock during his IMPACT Hall of Fame induction announcement. Plus, Kylie Rae makes her singles match debut as a member of the IMPACT roster against Kiera Hogan and reigning X-Division Champion Ace Austin puts his title on the line against Willie Mack.

The night also includes a three-team tag match, pitting The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL (Acey Romero and Larry D); and brothers Jake and Dave Crist join forces with oVe monster Madman Fulton to battle hardcore legends Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and a mystery partner.

Match listings for Rebellion night two will be revealed following the first night of action.

Rebellion also will stream on Twitch in the U.S. and air on Fight Network in Canada, along with international IMPACT! broadcast partners.

For more information about Rebellion on AXS TV, visit impactwrestling.com