WWE RAW Report – 4/20/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW episode opens up with a look back at last week’s show. We cut to the usual opening video.

– We’re live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he’s joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Tom hypes Drew vs. Angel Garza for tonight’s main event.

Drew welcomes us to RAW and says this is truly the highlight of his week. He brings up last week’s attack by Seth Rollins and how the WWE Title paints a huge bullseye on his back. Drew goes on about Rollins deserving a title shot or not. He could make Rollins jump through hoops but he is one of the best and if Drew is going to be one of the best champs of all-time, he has to continue to beat the best. He challenges Rollins for Money In the Bank. Drew goes on until Zelina Vega comes out with Garza and Austin Theory to interrupt.

Vega says they’re tired of Drew’s speeches. He’s so focused on Money In the Bank that he’s looking past tonight’s main event. WWE United States Champion Andrade attacks with a cheap shot but Drew ends up leveling him with a Claymore. Vega orders Garza and Theory to the ring but they’re not interested. Vega is furious. Drew delivers another Claymore to send Andrade out of the ring. Drew stands tall with the WWE Title as his music hits. He says he’s going to beat the hell out of Garza later tonight. We get a replay of what just happened.

– The announcers hype the unique Money In the Bank matches from WWE HQ and tonight’s qualifying matches. We go to commercial.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Austin Theory vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and Austin Theory is in the ring for tonight’s first Money In the Bank qualifier. Zelina Vega is on commentary as we see a MITB briefcase hanging high above the ring. Aleister Black makes his way out.

Back and forth to start the match as they lock up. Black takes Theory down first and grounds him. Theory drops Black a few times and shows off while he’s down. Theory avoids a leg sweep and lands more strikes. Black comes right back and sends him to the apron. Black goes for Black Mass but Theory dodges it, landing on the floor. Black charges and hits Theory through the ropes.

Vega gets up from commentary and talks trash to Black from the ramp. Theory takes advantage of the distraction and launches Black into the barrier. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory works Black around. Black comes back and drops Theory. More back and forth between the two. Black blocks the ATL. They trade more strikes and Black pulls Theory into a triangle on the arm. Black goes for the armbar but Theory powers up and down into an one-arm sitdown powerbomb. Theory gets up first but Black blocks a suplex as Theory sells an arm injury.

Black strikes but Theory blocks him. Black pulls Theory down into another roll-up for 2. Black mounts more offense with strikes now. Black with a running knee to the face. Black with the middle rope moonsault for a close 2 count. More back and forth with counters and strikes. Theory with a big kick to the face. Theory drives Black down over his knee for another 2 count.

Theory goes for the ATL again but Black makes it to the apron. Black rocks Theory and goes to the top but has to roll through. Black comes right back with a big knee to the face. Black with a German suplex for a close 2 count. Theory avoids Black Mass again. They tangle and Black nails Black Mass for the pin to advance to Money In the Bank.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, Black sits up in the ring as his music hits. We go to replays. Black is still sitting next to Theory but he gets up as Saxton enters the ring for an interview on the unique MITB Ladder Match at WWE HQ. Black doesn’t know much about corporate life but for his opponents, he will make sure each floor of WWE HQ is turned into their own personal hell. Black and Daniel Bryan are now the only confirmed participants for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Black looks back at the briefcase hanging above the ring.

– Still to come, Shayna Baszler will be in action. Back to commercial.

Shayna Baszler vs. Indi Hartwell

We go to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler. Charly Caruso stops her on the stage and asks if she took it too far with stomping Sarah Logan’s arm last week. Baszler says she didn’t break any rules, just Logan’s arm. Baszler walks on to the ring as Tom shows us a replay of what happened between Baszler and Logan, who was cut by WWE on Wednesday. WWE NXT Superstar Indie Hartwell waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Baszler rocks Hartwell in the mouth to start. Baszler unloads and hits a gutwrench suplex in the middle of the ring. Baszler stands on the arm and goes to stomp the elbow like last week but Hartwell avoids it. Hartwell with a quick 1 count.

Baszler is upset now. She runs into a kick in the corner but just laughs. Baszler attacks in the corner and dumps Hartwell on her head. Baszler with a knee to the head. Baszler stomps the right arm like she did last week. The referee calls the match and says Hartwell cannot continue.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler quickly marches to the back as Hartwell rolls around in the ring, clutching her arm. Trainers enter the ring to check on her. Baszler comes walking back out with a ladder. Baszler pulls Hartwell out of the ring and launches her head into the barrier. Baszler places the ladder next to the steel ring steps, then sends Hartwell into both. She positions Hartwell’s elbow in between the steps and the ladder now, then kicks them. Hartwell cries out as Baszler stares down at her. Baszler heads to the back as trainers check on Hartwell. We get replays of what happened. Back to commercial.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink

Back from the break and out comes the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander as Mike Rome does the introductions. NXT’s Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink wait in the corner.

The bell rings and Vink starts out by dominating Ricochet. Thorne comes in and drops Ricochet but misses a cheap shot to Cedric. Ricochet drops Thorne with a dropkick. Cedric comes in for some double teaming. More back and forth between the two teams as Ricochet and Cedric use their speed. Vink pulls Ricochet to the floor from the apron and drops him. Vink tags in and rolls Ricochet back in as Thorne taunts him.

Vink clubs Ricochet. Vink goes for a big Buckle Bomb but it’s countered and Ricochet sends him into the corner. Cedric tags in and unloads on both opponents. Thorne uppercuts Cedric but Cedric fights back and hits a big tornado DDT. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press on Thorne for a 2 count. Vink comes in but Ricochet ends up dropping him with a DDT.

Ricochet ends up hitting a Recoil on Vink, into a Lumbar Check from Cedric. Vink takes the pin.

Winners: Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric and Ricochet stand tall as the music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Asuka and Kairi Sane. Sane will get a rematch against Nia Jax tonight. Charly asks why it will be any different. Asuka goes on about how Sane is ready and no one is ready for her.

– We go to a pre-recorded message from Bobby Lashley. Lana is with him. He’s in the Performance Center gym to show how easy it is to flip one of these large tractor tires tonight. Lana is all smiles, as is Lashley, as they walk off together.

– Still to come, Sane vs. Jax. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another promo for Triple H’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, which begins this Friday during SmackDown on FOX.

Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out first comes Kairi Sane. Nia Jax is out next for this rematch from last week’s MITB qualifier. Nia Jax is out next.

The bell rings and Sane ducks a clothesline, then taunts Jax. Sane ducks again and jumps on Jax’s back with a Sleeper. Jax tosses her to the mat. Jax with a big Swing, tossing Sane across the ring. Jax manhandles Sane some more and nails a big clothesline.

Jax tells the referee to check on Sane but she’s still in it. Sane counters and tries to bring Jax down but can’t. Jax powers her up and launches her back into the bottom turnbuckle. Sane goes for the knees and softens Jax up. Sane focuses on the knee some more and brings Jax down. We see Asuka watching backstage. Sane unloads with strikes and drops Jax with a spinning back-fist.

Sane charges in the corner with a sliding knee to Jax. Sane goes to the top but rolls through as Jax moves. Jax counters and hits the big Samoan Drop finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Nia Jax

– After the match, Jax stands tall as her music hits. Jax slaps Sane a few times and taunts her as we go to replays. Jax makes her exit as Sane recovers on the mat.

– Tom shows us how Seth Rollins attacked Drew McIntyre last week. Tom sends us to a video message from Rollins, responding to Drew’s Money In the Bank challenge from earlier. Rollins accepts the challenge, but not out of respect but out of necessity and duty because WWE needs a leader right now. Rollins goes on and says he is a proven leader while Drew is not. Rollins says he will take the title at Money In the Bank not because he wants to, because he has to.

– Still to come, two more qualifiers for the Men’s MITB Ladder Matches. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom sends us to The Viking Raiders on the road, doing their own version of Carpool Karaoke. They’re singing about being Vikings, and they’re wearing their headgear. Ivar is munching on a large turkey leg.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the ring for the next Money In the Bank qualifier as MVP makes his way out. MVP takes the mic and talks about Money In the Bank. He goes on about having his agent book him in the match tonight, but the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews. Crews takes a look at the ladders around the arena. He hits the ring and stares at the briefcase hanging high.

The bell rings and Crews unloads after MVP tries to strike first. Crews with a pair of dropkicks, sending MVP to the apron to call for a time out. Crews drops MVP off the apron to the floor. MVP ends up taking out Crews’ legs on the apron, sending him to the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP talks trash while grounding Crews in the middle of the ring. Crews fights up and rams MVP back into the corner. MVP comes flying out of the corner with a big clothesline for a 2 count. MVP talks more trash while grounding Crews again, working him over. Crews blocks the Playmaker and drops MVP with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Crews with a running splash in the corner. Crews beats MVP down in the corner and yells out. Crews rocks MVP again and kicks him in the head. Crews with a big clothesline. Crews keeps control and slams MVP for another close pin attempt. Crews slams MVP and goes to the top for the Frogsplash but MVP gets his knees up. MVP nails the Playmaker but Crews still kicks out at 2. MVP argues with the referee.

MVP calls for the Ballin’ elbow drop but Crews jumps up with an enziguri. Crews presses MVP above his head and drops him. Crews with the standing moonsault and the standing Shooting Star Press. Crews waits for MVP to get up. Crews drops MVP into the Chariot sitdown powerbomb for the pin to earn the MITB spot.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays with Crews posing in the middle of the ring. Crews hits the corner to pose as Tom hypes MITB.

– Charly is backstage with Ruby Riott now. She asks about facing Liv Morgan now and the history of The Riott Squad. Riott says she had to have double shoulder surgery because she carried both of them. Ruby says now Sarah Logan has a broken arm and Liv will be lucky if she doesn’t get both arms broken tonight. Ruby goes on, running Liv down ahead of their match. She walks off and we go to commercial.

Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and out comes Liv Morgan first. The announcers are still talking about The Riott Squad for some reason. Ruby Riott is out next.

They lock up and Liv takes it to the corner. Riott beats her down and stomps away. Riott with a big kick and more trash talking while keeping Liv down. Liv fights back but Riott clubs her over the back. Liv fights back with strikes on her feet now. Liv with a big kick and clotheslines. Liv with a big kick to the face to send Riott in the corner. Liv misses in the corner but hits a springboard dropkick for a 2 count.

Riott blocks a suplex and drapes Liv over the top rope. Riott with a running kick to the face to send Liv back to the mat. Riott covers for a 2 count. Riott keeps Liv grounded in the middle of the ring now, talking trash. Liv fights free but Riott slams her face into the mat. More back and forth now. Liv with a forearm to the face. Riott drops Liv with a stiff back elbow and kick to the face. Riott talks more trash in Liv’s face, beating her around.

Riott hits the ropes but Liv runs right behind her and blocks, dropping her with a Flatliner off the ropes. Liv covers for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall as we go to replays. Liv has her arm raised as the music plays.

– We go back to Bobby Lashley and Lana in the Performance Center gym. Lashley is ready to flip a tractor tire and he does. Now there’s an even bigger tire. It looks like Lashley will flip this tire later on.

– Still to come, Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 69.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Murphy vs. Rey Mysterio

We go to the ring for the final RAW qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Rey Mysterio is out first, followed by Murphy.

Back and forth to start the match. I have some technical difficulties but Rey goes to the floor to sell a hand injury after Murphy nailed him in the corner. Murphy goes out and launches Rey into the barriers a few times. He brings it back in for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Murphy ends up slamming Rey’s injured arm into the steel of the ramp. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Murphy launches Rey into the barrier on the outside. Murphy sends the injured hand into the steel steps and breaks the count. Murphy continues focusing on the injured hand. Rey counters and sends Murphy flying out to the floor. Rey runs and leaps off the steps with a hurricanrana into the steel of the ramp.

Rey fights back into the ring with kicks to the face. Rey flies in with a seated senton and a crossbody. More back and forth now. Murphy blocks a 619 but Rey hits a big DDT for a close 2 count. More back and forth on the apron and the floor now. Rey sends Murphy head-first into the barrier. Rey rolls Murphy back into the ring and goes for a crossbody but Murphy rolls through. Murphy drops Rey and nails a knee strike, then a Brainbuster for a close 2 count.

Rey grabs Murphy’s leg but Murphy stomps away. Murphy goes back to the top but Rey cuts him off. Rey climbs up but Murphy resists. Murphy goes for the sunset bomb from the top but Rey fights back. Rey with the big Destroyer from the corner. Rey follows up with 619. Rey goes to the top for the splash and nails it for the pin to advance to MITB.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as his music hits.

– Zelina Vega and Angel Garza are backstage with Charly. Vega talks up the main event and walks off. Garza flirts some with Caruso and then follows Vega out.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

Charlotte Flair vs. Kayden Carter

Back from the break and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. NXT’s Kayden Carter waits in the ring for this non-title match.

The bell rings and Flair immediately levels Carter with a big boot to the face. Flair works Carter over and talks some trash, booting her around. Flair misses a big boot and gets hung up on the ropes. Carter fights back and superkicks Flair for a quick pin attempt.

Carter keeps control and backslides Flair into a 2 count. Carter stays on top of Flair on the mat now. Flair tries to fight out of a submission. Flair powers up with Carter’s submission still applied. Flair rams Carter back into the corner and breaks the hold. Carter misses a running kick. Flair comes right back with a big Spear.

Flair takes her time and applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Flair smacks at Carter and talks trash with the hold applied. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight and Carter taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall with her title as the music hits. She taunts Carter as we go to replays. Flair taunts Carter some more before raising her title in the air.

– Still to come, McIntyre vs. Garza. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another pre-recorded video from Bobby Lashley. He’s trying to flip the 450 pound tire at the Performance Center gym. He tries a few times and can’t get it over. He finally flips it and in comes Lana to praise him. Lashley says that’s the kind of power everyone in WWE needs to fear. They walk off together.

– The announcers hype Drew McIntyre up some more. He will face Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank and Angel Garza tonight.

Andrade vs. Akira Tozawa

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Akira Tozawa as Andrade waits. Vega holds the title at ringside. The bell rings and Akira attacks but Andrade knocks him away. Tozawa with more quick offense and a big knee to the face for a close 2 count. Andrade keeps fighting back but Tozawa rocks him against the ropes. Tozawa with another counter for a hurricanrana.

Tozawa keeps charging and kicks Andrade in the face, sending him off the apron to the floor. Tozawa runs off the apron with a big senton, sending Andrade into the barrier. Vega is worried now.

Tozawa brings it back in the ring and hits a big missile dropkick from the top. Andrade kicks out at 2, then rolls to the floor for a breather. Vega checks on him. Vega provides a distraction at ringside, allowing Andrade to turn it back around. Andrade brings it back in and works Tozawa around the ring now. Tozawa counters a move and catches Andrade in the Octopuss submission in the middle of the ring. Andrade finally gets the top rope to break the hold. Andrade levels Tozawa with a back elbow and drops him.

Andrade scoops Tozawa but he slides out. More back and forth between the two. Tozawa lands a big right hand to the mouth. Tozawa runs into a dropkick. Andrade shows off some and it backfires as Tozawa rolls him for two close 2 counts, and another. Tozawa superkicks Andrade down. Vega looks on shocked from ringside. Tozawa goes to the top but Andrade cuts him off. Andrade hits the Hammerlock DDT from the top for the pin to win.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, the music hits as Vega brings the title in to celebrate. We go to replays. Vega and Andrade stand tall on the ramp.

– The music interrupts and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, while Andrade and Zelina Vega are still on the ramp. They walk past, staring each other down. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins dance at the announce table with Ford on top of the table. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Profits are both dancing on the announce table now. They introduce Bianca Belair and out she comes.

Bianca Belair vs. Santana Garrett

Bianca Belair makes her way to the ring while swinging h er hair. NXT’s Santana Garrett waits for her. The Street Profits join the announcers for commentary.

The bell rings and Belair takes it to the corner, then backs off. Belair taunts Garrett. They lock up and Belair slams Garrett face-first into the mat, then taunts her. Belair scoops Garrett on her shoulders but Garrett fights off, then rocks her. They taunt each other and Belair shoves her down. They trade holds and Belair slams Garrett a few times. Garrett misses a back elbow and Belair slams her again.

Belair with kicks in the corner now. Belair with a big hip toss across the ring. Garrett turns it around in the corner. Belair blocks an arm drag and drops Garrett with a big shoulder. Belair dodges another move and taunts Garrett. They run the ropes and Belair drops Garrett with another shoulder. Lawler tells The Profits they’re doing it a little over the top in cheering for Belair, and they are.

Belair lifts Garrett and finally drops her back with the suplex. Belair keeps control until Garrett drops her over the top rope, then kicks her in the head. Garrett goes to the top and hits a crossbody for a 1 count. Garrett with more offense until Belair kicks her in mid-move. Belair slams Garrett back into the top turnbuckle and then hits the KOD for the in to win while Ford and Dawkins cheer her on.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair celebrates on the shoulders of Ford and Dawkins after we get replays.

– Still to come, the WWE Champion in the main event. Back to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza

Back from the break and out comes Angel Garza with Zelina Vega, Austin Theory and WWE United States Champion Andrade. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out next for tonight’s non-title main event.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Theory with a distraction early on, allowing Garza to strike. Drew hits a big belly-to-belly early on, sending Garza out. Drew follows and keeps control as Vega looks on. Drew drops Garza over the barrier and hits him with big chops. They tangle on the floor and Drew hits a big Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Theory comes from behind but Drew drops him. Garza takes advantage, nailing a dropkick off the steel steps.

Garza with more offense at ringside, sending Drew into the ring post a few times. Garza brings it back in the ring and nails a big dropkick from the top. Garza with a 1 count. Garza unloads on Drew while he’s down. Garza focuses on the leg now, pounding on Drew while locking the leg up. Drew takes a kick and nails a clothesline. Drew with an elbow to take Garza back off, then a big boot to the forehead.

Vega cheers Garza on as Drew goes to the top. Drew with a flying strike from the top. Drew kips up and waits in the corner now. Drew yells at Garza to get up. Garza tries to escape the ring but Drew stops him, only pulling his tights off to reveal his trunks. Drew leaps out, landing on all three heels at ringside. Drew brings Garza back in, then sends Andrade over the barrier. Drew with a Claymore to Theory on the floor.

Drew returns to the ring and rams Garza into the corner. Drew with the big Alabama Slam but Garza counters, rolling him for a 2 count. They go at it and Drew connects with a big Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. Drew raises the WWE Title as the referee raises his arm. We go to replays. The announcers hype Rollins vs. McIntyre for Money In the Bank. We see Garza getting back to his feet int he ring. Drew drops him with another Claymore. Drew talks trash to Vega. Theory comes back in but Drew drops him with a Claymore. Drew chases Andrade up the ramp and stops him from running away with the WWE Title belt as the music hits. RAW goes off the air with Drew smiling with the title on the ramp.

