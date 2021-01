Joe Pedicino, Former GWF & LPWA Promoter, Passes Away

Joe Pedicino has passed away.

Pedicino was the host of Pro Wrestling This Week during the mid to late 1980’s and ran a Georgia based promotion. He was one of the main forces behind the initial run of the Global Wrestling Federation on ESPN in 1991 and the LPWA, Ladies Pro Wrestling Assocation, around the same time period.

The Patriot, a character dreamed up by Pedicino and Demolition Ax, broke the news on Facebook.