Jim Ross says getting Rusev to AEW would be his priority

In the latest episode of Grilling JR, AEW announcer Jim Ross expressed his wish to bring in Rusev to the company after he was surprisingly released last week.

Ross said getting Rusev would be his priority although he admitted that he has not talked with anyone in the company about bringing in the former United States champion to the fold.

“Our fans are hearing it from me first out of my head. But he’s the kind of guy they missed on him. WWE missed on Rusev and they gave him a great build, they invested and they just all of a sudden…boom,” Ross said, adding that he has no idea why he was misused as Rusev worked on his body, he’s lean, young, and looks great.

Ross said that while in WWE, he never heard a single bad thing about Rusev and always found him to be polite and a decent human being. “Rusev would be my priority. That’s who I’d want to go after first because I can see him having some major pay-per-view main event matches with a variety of top talents in our company. Anyone would be smart to hire him.”

JR concluded saying that Rusev has something to prove now and he would like to call some of his matches in AEW.