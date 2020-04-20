Happy 4:20

Apr 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. What? says:
    April 21, 2020 at 12:36 am

    I feel like since they brought Austin back for “3:16 Day,” they really missed an opportunity by not bringing RVD out on this Raw.

  2. Meh says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:03 am

    WWE couldn’t bring out RVD on 4:20 day as RVD is employed by Impact Wrestling (which is still around).

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

MJ Jenkins

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal