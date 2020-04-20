Happy 4:20

Apr 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
I feel like since they brought Austin back for “3:16 Day,” they really missed an opportunity by not bringing RVD out on this Raw.
WWE couldn’t bring out RVD on 4:20 day as RVD is employed by Impact Wrestling (which is still around).
