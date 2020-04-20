AS I SEE IT April 20: Thoughts on WWE, indie wrestlers, and COVID 19

Well…I wrote a couple of weeks ago about how much COVID-19 would do to the wrestling business. But watching it actually happen to people working for the largest company in existence still hits you in the face. What’s worse is that it didn’t have to.

WWE released or furloughed over 50 WWE and NXT wrestlers, agents, producers in the biggest talent bloodbath in the company’s history. That doesn’t evem count corporate staff at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT.

WWE was far better set than other companies to deal with COVID-19. They made these cuts simply to look good before Wall Street.and made the cuts to ensure large profits for Wall Street. While without crowds and with modifications, RAW, Smackdown, NXT and other TV has continued to run. The company has $500 million in reserve to fall back on, aren’t in debt, and are on course to make a profit this year. As reported by Dave Meltzer, even if WWE doesn’t earn one penny in ticket sales, merchandise sales, from WWE Network, or any other source….they will still be in the black.

Yet, last week saw the worst bloodbath in company history.

As of April 18, here are the names laid off or furloughed that WWE made publicly available, or that were discovered by various websites:

But WWE’s bad PR actually began earlier in the week after a Super PAC which is working to re-elect President Trump announced that they were spending nearly $18.5 million in advertising in Tampa and Orlando this year. This Super PAC is run by Linda McMahon, former SBA Administrator in the Trump Administration.

Immediately afterward, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a pro-Trump Republican, declared professional wrestling an “essential business” and allowed WWE to go on taping shows.

Prior to this, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department had been sent to the WWE Performance Center in March and April to notify WWE that they were not following the rules of the state’s lockdown. WWE ignored the Sheriff as they went ahead with their mega-taping, which included WrestleMania.

Countless mainstream media have ripped WWE and McMahon for doing this in terms ranging from “[WWE gets] an absurd pass” such as “a rancid quid pro quo”.

Governor DeSantis replied: “People are chomping at the bit. If you think about it, we have never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had so little new content, particularly in the sporting realm. I mean, we are watching reruns from like the early 2000s…. People are starved for content. We haven’t had a lot of new content since the beginning of March.”

Apparently, the people of Florida being amused takes precedence over being safe….and $18.5 million in political contributions.

After that, almost simultaneously with WWE’s mass layoffs; on April 15, Donald Trump announced the “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group,” which consisted of major pro-Trump business leaders, including 15 sports leaders (including the NFL, UFC, NBA, MLS, NHL, PGA, and UFC) to spearhead a plan to “reopen sports in America. ” aka a plan to revive the sports industry once this COVID-19 pandemic is deemed safe.

Then WWE went ahead and announced their Quarterly Dividend on April 17, a stock dividend which could have covered the salaries of the recently released talent for up to a year, using figures from WWE financial documents.. Specifically, according to numbers printed in this past week’s Wrestling Observer, WWE could have paid the recently released employees their full salaries until April 2021 from the money paid out in the dividend. McMahon’s own dividend income alone would have covered talent until September.

Undoubtedly the Vincels will find some sort of justification for all this… but I’ll be damned if I know how.

This blog has talked about WWE. Now….for those affected the most….the indies….

PWBTS, the flagship site of this blog, features independent wrestling. Independent wrestlers are affected the most by COVID 19 because of the hundreds of local and state stay at home declarations. Those shows are how they make their money. Along with being booked on shows, gimmick sales make independent wrestlers their earned money. For some who were booked on Wrestlemania weekend shows, some lost well over $5,000 that they’ll never see again.

SI.com gave one example of such a wrestler, Shazza McKenzie:

“Risk is a necessary element of success. At least, that is what Shazza McKenzie kept reminding herself as she booked her flight from Australia to the United States.

Her roundtrip ticket cost $2,400 but presented McKenzie with the opportunity of a lifetime. An independent wrestler from Sydney, she was headed to the United States for two months, hoping to wrestle on as many shows as possible and integrate herself in the American indie wrestling circuit.

“I quit my job, took my life savings, and booked that flight,” says McKenzie, who is 31-year-old Chantelle Allison. “I had $0 left in my bank account. “It’s an incredibly nervous feeling to leave your whole life behind for two months and couch surf in another country. But I just had to trust that things would work out.”

If there is a fairytale ending to this story, McKenzie is eager to hear it.

Within the first five hours of being in the United States, her well-developed plans quickly began to disintegrate. Due to fear of the coronavirus and the restrictions it generated, all the shows she was booked to work in April were cancelled.

‘I flew out of Australia and everything was cool, calm and fine,’ McKenzie says. ‘Literally as soon as I got off the plane, everything was not cool, calm or fine. It became very clear to me that countries were going to shut their borders and I was going to get stuck sleeping on someone’s couch. So I flew back across the world and went home.’

Her well-planned itinerary of 32 shows in two months evaporated, leaving her to grapple with serious financial fallout.

‘I’m losing at least $5,000,’ says McKenzie, a former data analyst. ‘That’s once you add in my merchandise, selling t-shirts and 8x10s, to my match fees. My job was replaced, but it’s shut down now anyway. We’ll see what happens in a couple weeks. Without working, I feel completely useless.”

Too many readers reading this blog have been furloughed, have been laid off, or at best are working from home. But it’s worth repeating the fact that every single wrestler you watch on weekends are out of work. Indefinitely. And there’s no way of knowing when they will be working in a profession they love again.

Along with individual sites and promotion sites, Pro Wrestling Tees is a major outlet where wrestlers can sell branded t-shirts and other gimmicks. Others operate Patreon/Cameo style sites.

Even though wrestlers only make a portion of actual proceeds that come in from those sites (unless self-operated), they are a way for wrestlers of all levels to earn money on their merchandise/presence and make it available for fans like us to buy.

If you are fortunate enough to have money to do so, buying some items from your favorite independent wrestlers will allow you to help your favorite wrestlers.

Please do so if you can.

Stay safe.

Until next time…