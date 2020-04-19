Alexa Bliss Talks Nearly Losing Her Life To An Eating Disorder

When Alexa Bliss was 15 years old, her weight fell to just 80lbs. Her heart rate fell below a normal healthy rate and she was taken to hospital.

“When I went to the hospital, I almost went into cardiac arrest,” said Bliss. “And I wasn’t allowed to go to sleep—they thought I’d die if I did.”

Bliss also spoke about how eating disorders run in her family. She also noted that every few years she deals with a bout of depression.

“Dealing with eating disorders, anxiety, and depression, I’m no stranger to mental illness. Every few years, I deal with a really bad spell of depression. You have to know it doesn’t have to overtake your life,” Bliss continued.

“Mental illness can dictate someone’s entire life. I put myself in a position to be in the public eye, but I’m doing what I love. I’ve gone to therapy, I’ve done everything I can do to get my brain in a healthy place.”