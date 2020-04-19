Win against Kip Sabian on Wednesday or retire

Dustin Rhodes is contemplating retiring out of the blue and in the latest Road to the TNT Championship series, he is shown speaking to his brother Cody on the phone saying that if he doesn’t win against Kip Sabian this coming week, he will retire.

“There is only 1 first! @TheKipSabian you are a tough, athletic talented young man but, you’re in my way! This is your first and only warning. This means more to me than you can fathom or understand,” Rhodes tweeted earlier before the video dropped.

The announcement then sparked a barrage of tweets from Dustin’s colleagues to encourage him and those who said that they still need him within the company.

Whoever wins between Rhodes and Sabian will have an even bigger challenge as they have to defeat Lance Archer in the next round to advance. It’s not known if Dustin is embarking on a lose-or-retire tour like Flair was forced to in WWE before losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania although for now it looks like it’s only this match against Sabian, catching everyone by surprise since there wasn’t really any back story to it.