Styles says he feels “responsible” for not taking care of Gallows and Anderson

AJ Styles, who we last saw on WWE TV getting buried alive by The Undertaker at WrestleMania, expressed his sadness at the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while doing a session on his Mixer channel.

“That one hurt. That one hurt really bad. Really bad. The only way I know I can explain this is that these guys are my family and I couldn’t take care of my own brothers, you know what I’m saying?” Styles said in a somber tone. “I’m the eldest. I’m supposed to take care of them and I didn’t do that and I feel responsible in some weird way for them being released. It’s devastating. I don’t know any other way to explain it.”

AJ then ran down the list of wrestlers that were released and wondered how and why WWE missed the boat with some of them. “It’s just weird, like, this stuff is expected with all the stuff that’s going on but I’m as shocked as you are that some of these guys got released,” Styles added.