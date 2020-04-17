Roman Reigns Shares Story About Howard Finkel Being Concerned About Him
Roman Reigns was among many who took to social media to react to the legendary Howard Finkel’s passing, sharing a touching story about Finkel’s compassion. Reigns posted to his Twitter account recalling how, even as Finkel’s health was declining, the WWE Hall of Famer would show more concern about Reigns’ own well-being during his fight with leukemia.
You can see Reigns’ full post below. Finkel passed away at the age of 69.
Even as Howard’s health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn’t even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink.
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 17, 2020