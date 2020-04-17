MITB Ladder Match Change

Apr 17, 2020 - by Achal Mohindra

WWE Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at WWE Money In The Bank

This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more unique challenge ahead of them than usual.

The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.

7 Responses

  1. Ian Wilz says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    I’m getting serious Tower of Doom flashbacks without the cages.

  2. Gau says:
    April 18, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Is Russo back?

  3. Zach says:
    April 18, 2020 at 12:50 am

    @Gau I was literally thinking the same thing.

  4. Motorhead says:
    April 18, 2020 at 4:54 am

    Kinda tone deaf if you ask me. Who really wants to climb the corporate ladder? Their biggest star was the guy who tries to burn that ladder down. Being “corporate” sucks. It’s a soulless, vanilla existence of ass kissing and covering for those who don’t deserve to be in positions of power. In this time does anyone really miss climbing the bloody corporate ladder?

  5. Kyle Christie says:
    April 18, 2020 at 8:53 am

    It sounds insane but I’m willing to give it a shot. No idea how this will end up, could be good.

  6. Luke says:
    April 18, 2020 at 10:45 am

    I’m guessing they’ll be trying to ride the wave from the Taker – AJ match and give us another “action movie”. We’re gonna be getting a lot more of these in the near future before someone finally realizes the age-old wisdom that less is more.

  7. Will says:
    April 18, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Why do I have the feeling this is going to be horrible…

