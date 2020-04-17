Mexican Wrestler Black Demon Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications

COVID-19 has claimed the life of Mexican independent wrestler Black Demon, according to a new report. Superluchas reports that Roberto Múñoz Carrillo, who used the Black Demon gimmick, died of complications from the novel coronavirus. He was 39 years old.

Black Demon made his debut in 2009 and hailed from Mexicali. He worked independent companies along the west coast of the country and win PPR’s Pendragón Rojo Cop in February.