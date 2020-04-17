Helms defends Vince McMahon after mass layoffs and furloughs

The recently-furloughed WWE producer Shane Helms took Vince McMahon’s side when asked about the recent mass layoffs that happened this week and praised his boss saying he would not want to be in his shoes.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Helms said that every decision Vince makes, it has a “million dollar price tag” on it and leadership dictates taking some of the tough decisions as well especially when you have to answer to shareholders.

“Can you even imagine having to deal with that on a constantly daily basis? That every decision you make is going to effect people’s lives and have million dollars behind it. It’s very difficult, so I understand people going after him, he’s the biggest name, so why wouldn’t they,” Helms said.

The former Cruiserweight champion also added that he doesn’t think Vince sat behind a desk and decided to be evil and fired who needed to be let go. “I don’t think he enjoyed making it. Vince loves being able to pay people. He loves putting on this product,” he added, saying that this business exists mainly because some of the tough decisions he had to make over the years.

Despite being furloughed and won’t be getting paid until this thing is over if he’s brought back at all, Helms said he doesn’t have anything negative to say about his boss and just wants to stay positive despite being in a tough situation. “I’m definitely sad about this, I don’t want anyone to think I’m not. Something I really love got taken away from me, and if you love something, it’s going to effect you, but I’m going to remain positive and I just hope everyone else finds a way to stay positive too.”