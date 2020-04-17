Health Slater speaks, Eric Young: “Excited about my choices!”
Eric Young was released on Wednesday, and released the following statement via Twitter:
Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS! #WORLDCLASSMANIAC
— Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) April 17, 2020
Slater was also released on Wednesday…
“And now, come July 17th, I can spread my wings and fly a little bit.”
“I feel fire again. I feel ready to get in-shape. I feel hungry again. And I haven’t felt that in a long time. Get ready for the encore, because I’m gonna come back, better than I ever was.” #ThankYouHeath pic.twitter.com/gDMJxwL7k0
— Danny (@dajosc11) April 17, 2020