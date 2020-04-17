EC3 Jokes About His TNA Run After Being Released By WWE

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 alluded to his TNA run in a video posted on YouTube.

Yeah, then I was like undefeated for like almost 2 years! I wrestled every great name in the history of the business and I beat ’em! It was great, there was creative freedom and it was fun to be there and like… oh yeah! Really the time of my life.

But you know, hate to say, just paid on time, it would’ve been a whole lot better.

Ironically, the video was uploaded right after EC3 was released by WWE.

