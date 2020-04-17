A Change in the Format for the Money in the Bank Contract Matches

Apr 17, 2020 - by Michael Riba

WWE has announced a new format for the Money in the Bank Contract matches that are scheduled for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, May 10th. The Superstars will start on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters and must make their way to the roof of the building to retrieve the briefcases.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

