Wrestling community remembers Howard Finkel

Very sad to hear about the passing of Howard Finkel. Howard was all class in addition to being the voice that introduced myself and millions of other kids to our heroes for the first time. The voice of a generation. His importance cannot be understated. Rip. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/TBCYZTo6mt — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 16, 2020

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkle was a great friend and mentor to me. I was so blessed to be able to look to him for guidance, honesty and the occasional bit of humor. He spoke with kindness, and always had a sparkle in his eye when speaking about our industry. Thank you for everything Howard. 💛 — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 16, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fans of legendary pro wrestling ring announcer Howard Finkel. — NWA (@nwa) April 16, 2020

Very sad to wake up to the news of Howard Finkel's passing. The most iconic voice in the history of the wrestling business. I was lucky to meet Howard on a few occasions and he was always so kind, complimentary & classy. My thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/iIfdkVWMHC — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) April 16, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Howard Finkel. We send our condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 16, 2020