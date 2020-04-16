Upcoming AEW shows in California and Ontario: “obviously not happening now”

All Elite Wrestling was making plans for California on May 20th. They were going to run in California once again on June 10th in Ontario. Obviously, that can’t happen at this time.

Official from AEW sent us this statement:

“Though it was never officially announced, AEW was going to make our SoCal debut on May 20 in Los Angeles then run in Ontario on June 10. Those are obviously not happening now.”

AEW will make their official California debut eventually. The novel coronavirus obviously stood in their way to pull that off.

Interestingly enough, AEW is producing matches from California to a certain extent. In recent weeks, Being The Elite has included closed-set matches including California AEW stars who were unable to make the AEW tapings in Georgia. Next week will see The Young Bucks face each other in a singles match.