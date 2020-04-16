Timothy Thatcher makes NXT debut as Riddle’s tag team partner

Matt Riddle found a new tag team partner to defend the NXT Tag Team titles with, temporarily replacing Pete Dunne who is stuck in the United Kingdom unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riddle’s new partner comes in the form of Timothy Thatcher, the 37-year-old, 15-year in-ring veteran who has wrestled mostly on the independents since his debut. Thatcher was signed to a deal in February along with Killer Kross and yesterday picked up the win for his team, successfully defending the titles against The Undisputed Era.

Thatcher had stints with wXw, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, EVOLVE, Major League Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, RevPro, Combat Zone Wrestling, and many others.