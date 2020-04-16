Roman Reigns and wife expecting second set of twins!

Roman Reigns revealed in an interview with Muscle & Fitness that he and his wife Galina Becker are expecting twins…the second set of twins believe it or not!

When asked about kids during the interview, Roman replied, “Three, with two in the oven. I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t shared that!”

Roman, 34, and Galina, 33, have been married since 2014 and the two have three children already – a girl born in 2008 and twin boys born in 2016.

The former WWE and Universal champion got some flack from fans for backing out of WrestleMania due to the coronavirus pandemic and for being a high risk due to his bouts with leukemia and with his wife being pregnant it was also the absolute correct decision to take.