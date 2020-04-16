Moxley thinks some wrestlers are handling the empty arena shows all wrong

  1. Mike says:
    April 16, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Haha I agree plus climbing the turnbuckle during their entrance and taunting. Good god

  2. Mighty2000 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Disagree. There is an audience at home I assume they are doing it for. The arena might be empty but there are plenty of viewers.

  3. James from the Sewer says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    I kinda agree.. looking around the empty Performance Center like its some sort of out of body experience is just plain moronic. However, reacting and posing for the hard cam.. or the any other camera for that matter, makes complete sense to me. They’re there to entertain the people at home.

