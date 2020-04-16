Lana Posts Kayfabe Tweet about Rusev’s Release

Apr 16, 2020 - by James Walsh

As previously reported, Rusev was among talents who were released by WWE yesterday. Earlier today, Rusev’s real-life wife, Lana, shared a kayfabe tweet on Rusev getting released, which you can see below. 

On Raw, Lana is still currently “married” to Bobby Lashley. Lana wrote today, “I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev …… NEXT !!!!! #thankunext.” 

