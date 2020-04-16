JR on Rusev in WWE, Note on Deonna Purrazzo
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo and @drewcordeiro will be collaborating on a brand new interview series discussing #Virtuosa's entire career, answering fan questions, & re-watching some of her best matches on the indies with in-depth insight!@indiewrestling @smartmarkvideo #WatchIWTV pic.twitter.com/3XS3T0qlha
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) April 17, 2020
.@JRsBBQ talks about what went wrong in #WWE for @RusevBUL…and what (or where) the future may hold on today's BONUS episode of @JrGrilling! Exclusively at https://t.co/5v6Q3sv3sk! @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/mOpqBem9Tr
— AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) April 17, 2020