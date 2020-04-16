Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Triple H and more remember The Fink
Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH
You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything…especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU
Fink, you’ll always be number 1. RIP my friend.
So sad to hear of the passing of my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz, Howard Finkel, at the age of 69.
The Hall of Famer is now ring announcing in Heaven. #RIPFink
No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink. 🙏
Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink
Rest in Peace Howard Finkel.
Greatest ring announcer of all time.
Historian and walking wrestling encyclopedia.
Hall of Famer.
Loyal.
Great friend.
Love you Fink. pic.twitter.com/tqvVq6gMeR
R.I.P. Howard Finkel you were a wonderful person and a great genuine friend .
I will miss you pic.twitter.com/bKIqdSYZA9
On the heels of the mass releases from yesterday, to now learn we have lost the G.O.A.T. of ring announcer’s, The Fink.
Howard will be sorely missed, but, always remembered, because he was simply the BEST! RIP Howard.
Very sad to hear #HowardFinkel passed. He was just a great guy always joking, laughing & positive. The greatest Ring Announcer ever, his iconic voice will live in Pro Wrestling history forever. Prayers go out to his family. #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/XGAYVwQrwv
I remember meeting Howard Finkel in Columbus, Ohio at a tv taping him and Tony Garea. Tony was walking thru the crowd gauging floor level reactions and I talked to him for about 3 minutes and he became PERMANENTLY THE MAN with me
Howard had ZERO reason to be cool with us and THATS WHY HES PERMA-FROST COOL as well.
He’s like Hawk or HotStuff or Hogan.
He’s a Made Guy in my mind, don’t care what nobody else says about him.
“The Onandaga County WAAAAAAAR Memorial!”
“Agriculture HALLLLLLLL in Allentown, Pennsylvaniaaaaaa!”
“The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NevAAAAADA!”
“Coming down the aisle…”
“From The ISLLLLLLLLLLLLE
of Samoa!”
“From Antigua in the West Indies…”
“Luuuuuuuuuuna
vaCHONNNNN!”
“The World Wrestling Federation! Be a part of it…when it comes to your AREAAAAAAAAAA!”
RIP HOWARD
I LOVED THAT DUDE!