Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Triple H and more remember The Fink

Apr 16, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

One Response

  1. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    April 16, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    I remember meeting Howard Finkel in Columbus, Ohio at a tv taping him and Tony Garea. Tony was walking thru the crowd gauging floor level reactions and I talked to him for about 3 minutes and he became PERMANENTLY THE MAN with me

    Howard had ZERO reason to be cool with us and THATS WHY HES PERMA-FROST COOL as well.

    He’s like Hawk or HotStuff or Hogan.

    He’s a Made Guy in my mind, don’t care what nobody else says about him.

    “The Onandaga County WAAAAAAAR Memorial!”

    “Agriculture HALLLLLLLL in Allentown, Pennsylvaniaaaaaa!”

    “The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NevAAAAADA!”

    “Coming down the aisle…”

    “From The ISLLLLLLLLLLLLE

    of Samoa!”

    “From Antigua in the West Indies…”

    “Luuuuuuuuuuna
    vaCHONNNNN!”

    “The World Wrestling Federation! Be a part of it…when it comes to your AREAAAAAAAAAA!”

    RIP HOWARD

    I LOVED THAT DUDE!

