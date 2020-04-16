Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Triple H and more remember The Fink

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything…especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020

Fink, you’ll always be number 1. RIP my friend. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 16, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of my friend, the greatest ring announcer in the biz, Howard Finkel, at the age of 69. The Hall of Famer is now ring announcing in Heaven. #RIPFink No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink. 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 16, 2020

Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said "Hello, sir" and went to introduce myself, he burst out "HELLO, JOHNNY!" I couldn't believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020

Rest in Peace Howard Finkel.

Greatest ring announcer of all time.

Historian and walking wrestling encyclopedia.

Hall of Famer.

Loyal.

Great friend.

Love you Fink. pic.twitter.com/tqvVq6gMeR — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) April 16, 2020

R.I.P. Howard Finkel you were a wonderful person and a great genuine friend .

I will miss you pic.twitter.com/bKIqdSYZA9 — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) April 16, 2020

On the heels of the mass releases from yesterday, to now learn we have lost the G.O.A.T. of ring announcer’s, The Fink.

Howard will be sorely missed, but, always remembered, because he was simply the BEST! RIP Howard. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) April 16, 2020