Howard Finkel Passes Away
WWE has announced that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away. He was 69.
Everyone at gerweck.net sends our thoughts and condolences to Finkel’s family.
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at age 69. https://t.co/tqmD68ZsQp
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
So sad. He was the greatest ring announcer of all time. RIP.
Damn. As a WWF fan of the 80’s, this one really hurts.
Rest in peace are you back a lot of memories 80’s wrestling Mr Finkel and Bobby The Brain they were the best together they played with each other like peanut butter and jelly getting old sucks
“The Onandaga County WAAAAAAAR Memorial!”
“Agriculture HALLLLLLLL in Allentown, Pennsylvaniaaaaaa!”
“The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NevAAAAADA!”
“Coming down the aisle…”
“From The ISLLLLLLLLLLLLE
of Samoa!”
“From Antigua in the West Indies…”
“Luuuuuuuuuuna
vaCHONNNNN!”
“The World Wrestling Federation! Be a part of it…when it comes to your AREAAAAAAAAAA!”
RIP HOWARD
I LOVED THAT DUDE!
There goes my childhood!! Memories…
But question… how the hell is HH still alive?? When you look at everyone else who has passed… maybe saying prayers and eating vitamins do really work.
Rest in Peace