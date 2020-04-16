Howard Finkel Passes Away

Apr 16, 2020 - by Michael Riba

WWE has announced that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away. He was 69.

Everyone at gerweck.net sends our thoughts and condolences to Finkel’s family.

6 Responses

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:23 am

    So sad. He was the greatest ring announcer of all time. RIP.

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Damn. As a WWF fan of the 80’s, this one really hurts.

  3. Anthony felicuano says:
    April 16, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Rest in peace are you back a lot of memories 80’s wrestling Mr Finkel and Bobby The Brain they were the best together they played with each other like peanut butter and jelly getting old sucks

  4. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    “The Onandaga County WAAAAAAAR Memorial!”

    “Agriculture HALLLLLLLL in Allentown, Pennsylvaniaaaaaa!”

    “The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NevAAAAADA!”

    “Coming down the aisle…”

    “From The ISLLLLLLLLLLLLE

    of Samoa!”

    “From Antigua in the West Indies…”

    “Luuuuuuuuuuna
    vaCHONNNNN!”

    “The World Wrestling Federation! Be a part of it…when it comes to your AREAAAAAAAAAA!”

    RIP HOWARD

    I LOVED THAT DUDE!

  5. Calvin says:
    April 17, 2020 at 3:17 am

    There goes my childhood!! Memories…

    But question… how the hell is HH still alive?? When you look at everyone else who has passed… maybe saying prayers and eating vitamins do really work.

  6. Bulldawg says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Rest in Peace

