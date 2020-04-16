Another confirmed WWE departure
Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Dorian Mak (Dan Matha) has been released. Mak previously teamed with Riddick Moss as The Outliers, with them being managed by Robert Stone.
I have seen him do a couple of house shows. I thought he was a pretty good heel character. Shoot he has a good potential hope he gets rehired or get on with a another company soon