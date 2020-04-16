Another confirmed WWE departure

Apr 16, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Dorian Mak (Dan Matha) has been released. Mak previously teamed with Riddick Moss as The Outliers, with them being managed by Robert Stone.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. steve says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    I have seen him do a couple of house shows. I thought he was a pretty good heel character. Shoot he has a good potential hope he gets rehired or get on with a another company soon

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Unagi Sayaka

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal