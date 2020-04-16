4/15/20 Wednesday night war viewership
NXT: 692,000
AEW: 683,000
It’s a pattern now, NXT doesn’t chart in the prime demo but wins slightly in total viewers based on a much older audience.
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 16, 2020
NXT made it two weeks in a row winning the Wednesday night war back-to-back for the first time when it comes to total viewership. The show did 692,000 viewers, down 1,000 viewers from last week’s episode. In the 18-49 demographic, NXT did 0.17 and placed #58.
Dynamite pulled in 683,000 viewers this week, down 9,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show did 0.25 in the 18-49 demo and placed #29 in the top 50 cable chart.
This was the first time that Dynamite lost back-to-back to NXT with the difference between the two shows being 9,000 viewers, up from the 1,000 of last week.
Please consider using somebody less biased than Alvarez. I could care less who wins, but this guy is just jerk.
This is the second time that Dynamite lost back-to-back to NXT.
Nov. 18-22. NXT: 916,000 AEW: 893,000
Nov. 25-29. NXT: 810,000 AEW:633,000
NXT beat AEW 2 weeks in a row back in November 2019 though they haven’t pulled a 3 week streak The 2 week streak was in the run up to last year’s Survivor Series.
Source: https://www.gerweck.net/tv-ratings/2019-tv-ratings/
@yoyo, how is he biased by presenting the facts of the viewership?