4/15/20 Wednesday night war viewership

NXT: 692,000

AEW: 683,000 It’s a pattern now, NXT doesn’t chart in the prime demo but wins slightly in total viewers based on a much older audience. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 16, 2020

NXT made it two weeks in a row winning the Wednesday night war back-to-back for the first time when it comes to total viewership. The show did 692,000 viewers, down 1,000 viewers from last week’s episode. In the 18-49 demographic, NXT did 0.17 and placed #58.

Dynamite pulled in 683,000 viewers this week, down 9,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show did 0.25 in the 18-49 demo and placed #29 in the top 50 cable chart.

This was the first time that Dynamite lost back-to-back to NXT with the difference between the two shows being 9,000 viewers, up from the 1,000 of last week.

