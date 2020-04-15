WWE issues a press release

Apr 15, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
How about not booking those special two move men anymore? They earn a lot more than the full time talents… This would help WWE cutting costs.
Undertaker earns around two million a year and only works a few times a year.
I love how regular folks suddenly know how to run payroll for a billion dollar company. You can’t just release your top revenue generators for people who were only kept so their services wouldn’t be leeched from an upstart company.
Of course they won’t get rid of them. People like brock and Undertaker earn money.
