Promoter Bob Arum to reach out to WWE to use PC for boxing events in Florida

Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum has told ESPN that he will be reaching out to WWE to see if he can use the Performance Center to hold boxing fights in Orlando behind closed doors now that Governor Ron DeSantis has opened up combat sports to accommodate WWE.

“It’s very, very interesting, and we’re going to be in touch with them. There’s a possibility to use their facility to maybe do events without a crowd,” Arum said Tuesday.

Arum appeared with his client Tyson Fury during a WWE press conference to promote Fury’s in-ring debut against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel last year.

“We’re very close with Vince [McMahon] and the WWE. So let’s see, but we’re still not talking before June.”