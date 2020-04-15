News & Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Show

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will reportedly be the return to live TV for the brand, airing from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Tonight’s show will feature the beginning of the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Matches for the first round have not been confirmed yet. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will also appear tonight for her return to the brand since taking the title from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

The following has been announced for tonight’s episode:

* Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner

* Tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins (Matches TBA; Participants – Group A: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas; Group B: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Akira Tozawa, El Hijo del Fantasma, Gentleman Jack Gallagher)

* NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes first appearance as champion, ahead of title defense against Io Shirai

* Will The Velveteen Dream accept NXT Champion Adam Cole’s invitation for a face-to-face chat?

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.