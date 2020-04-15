More reaction to the massive WWE talent cuts

Today, so many of my colleagues lost their jobs…. it’s heartbreaking to watch and hear the news. I ask everyone to please take this virus seriously and follow the rules so that we can have this awful situation be dealt with quickly. I don’t want to see more. Please stay home — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 15, 2020

Today has been heartbreaking. 💔 I wish I knew the right things to say. So sad. — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) April 15, 2020

Today has been heartbreaking. 💔 I wish I knew the right things to say. So sad. — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) April 15, 2020

my thoughts about @WWE releasing a bunch of people: utter nonsense. after a month they have to make cuts? when they keep people on for years they don’t use..?? and Mr Trump wants Vince to help restart the economy… ridiculous. — katarina 😈💜 (@katarinasinfamy) April 15, 2020

I wish everyone the absolute best and have no doubt you will land on your feet. Times are tough, and are no reflection on your talent, skill, or worth in or outside the business. Keep your heads up ❤️ — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) April 15, 2020