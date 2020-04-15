Frankie Kazarian and Renee Young comment on today’s WWE releases
A lot of very talented men & woman in professional wrestling lost their jobs today. Many of them are my friends. This is happening everywhere. You cannot stop talent, however, and those with passion, drive and a great and diverse skill set WILL succeed regardless. Heads up! 👊🏼
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 15, 2020
My heart breaks for anyone who has lost their job during this. I feel sick about it. Sending you guys so much love ❤️
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 15, 2020
We’re all a family, and that’s never been more apparent than right now. Love, gratitude, and respect. ❤️
— Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) April 15, 2020