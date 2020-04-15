Florida governor comments on WWE gaining essential business status
Florida Gov. DeSantis says there’s no legitimate connection between WWE being deemed as an essential service and the McMahon family’s relationship with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/GXmKCuNUcQ
Yeah, what about the fact that Linda’s SuperPAC made a very sizeable donation to Florida 24 hours earlier? I’m sure that had NOTHING to do with this at all.
I think here, keeping them seperate from the public, hotel rooms, or if they live there….
Really don’t see them as essential, but if so they shouldn’t in no way be interacting with others who may be sick with the virus…
The SuperPac gave donations to several states. I also love how people gloss over the fact that WWE isn’t the only sports organization deemed as essential. The difference is that the other leagues don’t think it’s worth the headache to return, whether it is bad PR or lack of attendance revenue. Please be logical.
I love how people rush to the defense of the WWE and the GOP when it is very clear what happened. The McMahon family purchased a lockdown exemption from the Trump administration and is putting the health of its employees in jeopardy to make a buck.
Absolutely shameful. When Trump is removed from the White House, this warrants a full Congressional investigation.
Lol, a full investigation? Okay boomer. Let’s waste millions more of the taxpayers money on absolutely nothing. Enough already.