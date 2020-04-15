Chelsea Green, Zach Ryder, and Pat Buck Tweet
No matter where life takes us, through the ups & downs, we have eachother to lean on. Just like he’s always been there for me, I’ll be there for him today.
Im so proud of him & I can’t wait to see what’s next!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uwGbs3zw0j
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2020
The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 15, 2020
💚 @wwe pic.twitter.com/sBVHZEPTh2
— Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) April 15, 2020