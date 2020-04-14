Match Results from Being the Elite Episode 199 – “Part 2”

Matt Hardy delivers the rules for an Under the Limit Battle Royale:

1) Every 60 seconds, a new competitor enters the match.

2) You can enter the Battle Royale in groups of two if you’re jobbers.

3) The winner of the Battle Royale gets to main event Being the Elite Episode 200 and choose his opponent.

—

1. Under the Limit Battle Royale

Nick Jackson defeated Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels, Matt Jackson, Simon Lotto, Steven Andrews, Peter Avalon, and Brandon Cutler

-Nick selects his match for BTE 200: one-on-one against Matt in a Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes Match.