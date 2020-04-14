Cornette came to Lawler’s defense over a controversial remark last night on RAW

Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday’s WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point his comment was racist and not appropriate in 2020.

The King called Akira Tozawa’s moonsault a “Ramen Noodle moonsault.”

Somebody who has King’s back is Jim Cornette who was recently fired from NWA after making a similar reference about Trevor Murdoch, he said at the time, “He’s the only man I know that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.”