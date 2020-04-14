Cornette came to Lawler’s defense over a controversial remark last night on RAW
Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday’s WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point his comment was racist and not appropriate in 2020.
The King called Akira Tozawa’s moonsault a “Ramen Noodle moonsault.”
Somebody who has King’s back is Jim Cornette who was recently fired from NWA after making a similar reference about Trevor Murdoch, he said at the time, “He’s the only man I know that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.”
So now people are mad at @JerryLawler for telling a joke. Now I understand why modern wrestling sucks, because most modern wrestling fans are such whiny little pussies they don't DESERVE good wrestling. How do these people go out in public without breaking out in tears? #WHINE
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 14, 2020
Lmao, the world is a soft ass place. Ramen noodle moonsault was dumb in my opinion but I can’t tolerate Lawler regardless.
The guy has the body of a ramen noodle.
Cornette hit the nail on the head. These easily offended people are the future of the world. How scary is that.
Not a big fan of Cornette but he’s 100% right. Have none of these SJW heard any commentary from Bobby Heenan or Jesse Ventura? There is a big difference between a joke and someone having hate in their heart and being racist. If you can’t take a joke you may as well live in isolation.