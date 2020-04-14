Cornette came to Lawler’s defense over a controversial remark last night on RAW

Apr 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Jerry Lawler caused some controversy on Monday’s WWE Raw this week with a joke that has enraged some WWE fans who have taken to social media to point his comment was racist and not appropriate in 2020.

The King called Akira Tozawa’s moonsault a “Ramen Noodle moonsault.”

Somebody who has King’s back is Jim Cornette who was recently fired from NWA after making a similar reference about Trevor Murdoch, he said at the time, “He’s the only man I know that can strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.”

4 Responses

  1. Bulldawg says:
    April 14, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Lmao, the world is a soft ass place. Ramen noodle moonsault was dumb in my opinion but I can’t tolerate Lawler regardless.

  2. Unkle kreepie says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    The guy has the body of a ramen noodle.

  3. Waylon Mercy says:
    April 14, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Cornette hit the nail on the head. These easily offended people are the future of the world. How scary is that.

  4. John says:
    April 15, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Not a big fan of Cornette but he’s 100% right. Have none of these SJW heard any commentary from Bobby Heenan or Jesse Ventura? There is a big difference between a joke and someone having hate in their heart and being racist. If you can’t take a joke you may as well live in isolation.

